No EU leaders want war or conflict, Hungarian PM says at talks with Putin

MOSCOW, February 1. /TASS/. None of the EU leaders wants a war, visiting Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said during the talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday.

"My visit today is also a kind of peace mission. I would like to reassure you that none of the leaders of the European Union and its member nations want a war or conflicts," he said. "We call for political solutions and mutually beneficial agreements."

The Russian president, on his part, said we would be glad to inform the Hungarian prime minister about Russia’s talks on security guarantees with the United States and NATO.

On December 17, 2021, the Russian foreign ministry released a draft agreement on security guarantees between Russia and the United States and a draft agreement on ensuring the security of Russia and NATO member states. The proposed measures include guarantees that NATO will not advance eastward, including the accession of Ukraine and other countries into the alliance, as well as the non-deployment of serious offensive weapons, including nuclear ones.

Last week, the US and NATO handed over written responses to Russia on Moscow’s proposals on security guarantees. The Kremlin press service said earlier that during his phone call with French President Emmanuel Macron, Putin noted that Russia’s principled concerns were ignored in these responses.