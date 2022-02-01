Putin may announce reaction to US response after talks with Hungarian PM — Kremlin

MOSCOW, February 1. /TASS/. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov does not rule out that Russian President Vladimir Putin will express his reaction to Washington’s responses to Russia’s security proposals later on Tuesday after a meeting with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

"Journalists will ask questions today. It would be strange if they paid no attention to this issue. So, one can assume that it will be brought up in one way or another. But let’s wait for the press conference," Peskov told reporters.

When asked when the press conference was expected to begin, the Kremlin spokesman said: "At four or five [o’clock], depending on how the talks go."

He also said that the Kremlin did not yet have an understanding when Moscow’s response to Washington’s initiatives concerning the Russian security proposals would be ready. "This is going to happen when the president finds it necessary. I can’t tell you anything," Peskov replied.

The United States and NATO handed their written responses to Russia’s security proposals over to Moscow on January 26. Washington had asked Moscow not to make the documents public, but US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg did announce their main provisions. According to their statements, the West refused to give Russia the concessions that it found crucial, but outlined areas for further talks.