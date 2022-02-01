Situation in Burkina Faso remains stable — Russian embassy

MOSCOW, February 1. /TASS/. The situation in Burkina Faso remains stable, the Russian embassy for Cote d'Ivoire and Burkina Faso told TASS.

"According to the information that’s available to the embassy, the situation in Burkina Faso remains calm," the embassy said. "The new government is working on forming the structure of state governance."

A Founding act has been passed and the Constitution has been put back in effect where it doesn’t contradict the act, the embassy said.

The Economic Community of West African States plans to hold an in-person meeting on February 3 to discuss the situation in Burkina Faso, according to the diplomatic mission.

On January 23, the mutinous military of Burkina Faso seized power in the country, ousting President Roch Marc Christian Kabore. They suspended the Constitution, dissolved the cabinet and parliament, and assured that a timetable for the country’s return to constitutional order would be announced soon.

News portal Burkina-24 reported on Monday that the leader of the mutinous military, Lieutenant Colonel Paul-Henri Sandaogo Damiba, was declared the country’s president.