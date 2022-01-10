CSTO forces not to be involved in every region of Kazakhstan — State Secretary

NUR-SULTAN, January 10. /TASS/. The Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) will not be engaged in every region of Kazakhstan, Kazakhs State Secretary Erlan Karin said on his Telegram channel.

"As was said repeatedly, the CSTO mission is exclusively peacekeeping and is planned for a short period of time. Once the situation is stabilized, the entire CSTO peacekeeping contingent will be withdrawn. Meanwhile, CSTO forces will not be engage in every region. They will provide security for essential facilities locally," Karin informed.

He noted that the Kazakh authorities faced a meticulously planned attack of the radicals in several regions simultaneously.

"They were aimed at a complete destabilization of the state, including by open attacks at strategic infrastructure objects. In this situation, the state could not risk the lives and health of tens and hundreds of thousands of its citizens. The transportation of the CSTO peacekeeping contingent made it possible to free the necessary resources and pull our Special Forces for a counter-terrorist operation in Almaty and the Almaty Region," the state secretary said.

He noted that the counter-terrorist operation only involves Kazakh Special Forces and Defense Ministry forces.

"Therefore, a decision was made to involve the CSTO peacekeeping contingent in the protection of sovereignty and reinforcement of Kazakhstan’s territorial integrity," Karin underscored.