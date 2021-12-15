Big EU states resist push to plan more anti-Russia sanctions, says Bloomberg

BRUSSELS, December 15. /TASS/. A number of leading countries of the European Union are resisting a push to draw up specific sanctions and other punishments against Russia in the event of its allegedly possible invasion into Ukraine, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday with reference to Europe’s senior diplomats and officials.

Germany, Spain, Italy, and France are among the states preferring talks, the agency added.

Meanwhile, other member states argue that backing up the public threats of sanctions would better deter Russia, the agency noted without specifying those countries.

Concerns over Moscow's alleged preparations for an invasion into Ukraine have been increasingly announced in the west and in Kiev recently. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov castigated these statements as an empty and groundless escalation of tension, emphasizing that Russia posed no threat to anyone. At the same time, the Kremlin press secretary did not exclude some possible provocations to justify such claims and warned that the attempts to resolve the Ukrainian conflict by force would carry extremely serious consequences.