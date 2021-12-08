Body of illegal migrant found near Poland’s border with Belarus, Polish police say

WARSAW, December 8. /TASS/. The body of an illegal migrant has been found near the Polish border with Belarus, police in Poland's Podlaskie Voivodeship said on Wednesday.

"Service members found the body about nine kilometers from the border with Belarus," police spokesman Tomasz Krupa specified.

A backpack and a Nigerian passport were found by the body. A probe is underway to establish the circumstances of the man’s death.

Tensions at the Polish-Belarusian border unraveled on November 8, when several thousand migrants flocked there, trying to tear down border fences and enter Poland in large groups. Polish border guards have been able to thwart most of these attempts. Polish border guards detain some of the migrants that manage to enter the country and send them to guarded centers but most of them are sent back to Belarus. This year, Polish border guards have thwarted over 40,000 attempts to illegally cross the border from Belarus, a 400-fold surge from last year.