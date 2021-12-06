Poland claims Belarusian forces hurled firecrackers

WARSAW, December 6. /TASS/. The Polish Border Guard on Monday said Belarus forces threw bang snaps the previous day.

"In the section protected by the border guard post in Narewka, officers of the Belarusian services threw bang snaps from a car," the Border Guard reported on Twitter, posting about Sunday’s incidents on the border, where a refugee crisis has been unfolding for weeks.

The guards recorded 35 attempts to illegally cross the border from Belarus on Sunday, according to the tweet.

The simmering migrant crisis in Eastern Europe unraveled on November 8, as several thousand refugees approached the Polish-Belarus border and attempted to storm the border through a fence into Poland in large groups. Polish officers beat back most of these attempts. If the migrants do get across, most of them are turned back while others are sent to guarded holding centers.

The Polish Border Guard repelled almost 40,000 illegal border crossings this year, which is 400 times more than last year.