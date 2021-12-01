Russian MFA rejects alternatives to JCPOA for Iran

MOSCOW, December 1. /TASS/. There is no alternative to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) for Iran’s nuclear program, and proposals for other options are making it harder to salvage the deal, Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.

"Everything that’s necessary for the full-blooded implementation of the JCPOA is contained within it," she said at a news conference. "All the talk about some ‘plan B’ and suchlike scenarios or threats is distracting from the essence of the matter and is definitely not helpful - perhaps even poisonous — for the atmosphere of the negotiations."

All the sides involved in the Vienna talks seek to resume the JCPOA in its originally agreed form and ensure its further existence, and it’s wrong to say the talks have reached an impasse, she said.

"We expect that the search for the necessary disentanglements will be accelerated," she said.

The seventh round of talks to reinstate the JCPOA started on November 29 in Vienna, after a hiatus that lasted from June due to elections in Iran. During the six rounds from April to June the negotiators determined which US sanctions against Iran are to be lifted and compiled a list of steps for Tehran to make to return to its obligations.