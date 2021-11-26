Putin says hopes Sochi talks’ agreements on Karabakh will be observed

SOCHI, November 26. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has described his talks with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan as useful and timely and expressed the hope their agreements will be observed.

"I would like to stress that the meeting was utterly useful and timely," he said after the trilateral talks in Sochi. "I have a present for the Armenian and Azerbaijani friends - this is an olive branch, which symbolizes peace and prosperity. I hope very much that today’s agreements will be observed and will create conditions for further steps towards the normalization of relations in the South Caucasus.

According to the Russian president, the three leaders issued a joint statement on the results of their joint work in Sochi. "It tells in detail about what we did and what we agreed," he added.