Moscow is ready to provide further assistance to Chisinau to fight pandemic — Lavrov

MOSCOW, November 17. /TASS/. Moscow continues to provide assistance to Moldova in the fight against the pandemic, including supplies of Russian vaccines to the republic, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov reported on Wednesday at the press conference following negotiations with his Moldovan counterpart.

"We agreed not to weaken joint work on countering the spread of the coronavirus infection. I also confirmed Moscow’s readiness to provide further assistance to our Moldovan friends, including Russian vaccine supplies to the republic as well as other kinds of cooperation," he said.

Currently, only about 25% of Moldovans have been vaccinated. Russia, Romania, China, Turkey and other countries have sent vaccine supplies to Moldova as humanitarian aid.