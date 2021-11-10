Afghanistan should not be used for harboring terrorists — Russian Security Council

MOSCOW, November 10. /TASS/. The participants of the multilateral meeting of security council secretaries in New Delhi have been unanimous in their view that Afghan territory should not be exploited for the preparation and harboring of terrorists, the press service of Russia’s Security Council reported on Wednesday following the result of consultations where the Russian delegation was headed by Secretary of Russia’s Security Council Nikolai Patrushev.

"[The participants of the meeting] denounced terrorist attacks in various provinces and cities of Afghanistan. They stressed that the territory of Afghanistan should not be used for the harboring and preparation of terrorists or for plotting and financing terrorist acts," the message reads. The sides also affirmed "their firm commitment to counter terrorism in all its forms and manifestations," including financing such activities, radicalization, and terrorist infrastructure.

On November 10, national security advisers and secretaries to security councils from India, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan have gathered for a multilateral meeting on Afghanistan.

It is stated that the participants of consultations discussed the situation in Afghanistan, especially in the field of security, its regional and global consequences. Among the subjects discussed there are current political and humanitarian situations in this country, terrorist threats, radicalization, drug trafficking emanating from its territory.

"During consultations national security advisers and security council secretaries reiterated their solid support for peaceful, secure and stable Afghanistan, emphasizing respect for its sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity, as well as non-interference in its internal affairs," the message reads.

Furthermore, the participants highlighted the necessity to establish an open and inclusive government, which will represent the will of the entire people of Afghanistan, which would "include members of all ethnic groups" of this country. "It is stated that the inclusion of all segments of society in the administration and political structure is a prerequisite for a successful process of national reconciliation in the country," the Russian Security Council concluded. These and other provisions were included in the declaration adopted following the consultations.

Situation in Afghanistan

After the Biden administration announced the end of its US military operation in Afghanistan and the launch of its troop pullout, the Taliban embarked on an offensive against Afghan government forces. On August 15, Taliban fighters swept into Kabul without encountering any resistance and gained full control over the Afghan capital within a few hours. Afghanistan’s President Ashraf Ghani said he had stepped down to prevent any bloodshed and subsequently fled the country.

On September 6, the Taliban said they had taken control of the entire country and announced a new interim government the following day. However, this government has not been officially recognized by any of the world nations.