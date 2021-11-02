Taliban refute reports of former Afghan authorities joining IS

TEHRAN, November 2. /TASS/. Taliban (outlawed in Russia) Spokesman and Deputy Culture and Information Minister, Zabihullah Mujahid has denied information that former Afghan officials joined the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, outlawed in Russia) that is operating in the war-ravaged country. This was reported by the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan [Taliban’s name for the republic] on its Twitter page on Tuesday.

The message stressed that Mujahid called such information "just unconfirmed rumors" being spread across social media.

The Taliban (outlawed in Russia) mounted a massive operation to regain control over Afghanistan after the United States announced the withdrawal of its military personnel from the country. On August 15, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani stepped down and fled the country, as Taliban forces swept into Kabul, without encountering any resistance. On September 6, they claimed full control of Afghanistan’s territory and on September 7, they declared a new interim government, which has not yet been recognized by any country.

In September and October, in a number of provinces of Afghanistan, including the capital’s region, several explosions, armed attacks and shootings occurred simultaneously, leaving victims among the Taliban and local residents. The Islamic State in Khorasan, which is an offshoot of the Islamic State extremist organization, claimed responsibility for some of these attacks.