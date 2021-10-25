SCO observers praise Uzbekistan’s presidential elections as transparent

TASHKENT, October 25. / TASS /. Uzbekistan’s presidential polls, held on Sunday, were transparent, the candidates had equal opportunities, and no complaints from voters has been reported, SCO (Shanghai Cooperation Organization) Deputy Secretary General Yerik Ashimov said at a press conference on Monday.

"The mission noted that the elections were held in line with Uzbekistan’s legislation, on the basis of publicity <…>. The candidates were provided with the equal conditions for access to the media. No complaints or remarks regarding the polls have been reported," Ashimov stated.

The SCO deputy secretary general mentioned that the work of the observers was not interrupted. "<…> Uzbekistan’s presidential elections complied with the requirements of the electoral legislation <…>. The mission recognizes the polls as transparent, reliable and democratic," he stressed.

As many as five candidates were running for presidency, including incumbent President Shavkat Mirziyoyev. Some 9,925 polling stations were opened in the republic with about 19.9 mln people on the voter lists. The elections were monitored by over 1,000 international observers.