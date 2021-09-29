Erdogan thanks Russia for assistance in battling summer wildfires in Turkey

SOCHI, September 29. /TASS/. Turkey is grateful to Russia for its contribution to the fight against wildfires that hit the republic this past summer, President Tayyip Erdogan said at talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday.

"First of all, I want to express my gratitude to you in connection with the wildfires in our country. Thank you for your contribution to the fight against wildfires. Regretfully, your and our citizens died heroically in it. We discussed this in telephone conversations, but I would like to once again convey my words of condolences. A friend in need is a friend indeed," Erdogan stressed.

The Be-200 aircraft were leased by Turkey from Russia to put out major forest fires that simultaneously broke out in several resort areas on July 29. Eight people were killed and over 850 more were affected by the natural disaster. A total of three Russian Be-200 aircraft were involved in firefighting efforts. Under the lease terms, the planes were piloted by Russian crews. Turkey currently has no amphibious aircraft.

A Be-200ChS amphibious aircraft of the Russian Navy crashed on August 14 in southeastern Turkey where it was helping to put out forest fires. Onboard were five Russian servicemen and three Turkish representatives, who were pointing out the fire locations to the crew. All of them were killed. Putin signed an order on August 15 to award the Order of Courage to the killed Russian pilots.