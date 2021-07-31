Lukashenko, Patriarch Kirill discuss situation in Belarus, Russia

MINSK, July 31. /TASS/. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko and Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia have discussed the situation in Belarus and Russia and interfaith relations in a telephone conversation, the Belarusian leader’s press service said on Saturday.

"The focus was on the situation in Belarus and Russia, while an emphasis during the conversation was placed on issues of interfaith relations. And, of course, the interlocutors discussed the state of affairs in the Church as a whole," the report said.

The press service noted that the telephone conversation had taken place late on Friday evening.