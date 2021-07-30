Russia allows Albanian, French, Czech nationals to enter by air

MOSCOW, July 30. /TASS/. The Russian government has extended its list of countries whose citizens are allowed to enter Russia by air. According to a cabinet order published on the government website containing legal information, the list now includes Albania, France and the Czech Republic.

The cabinet has thus amended Annex 1 to Order 635, issued on March 16, 2020, which temporarily banned foreign nationals and stateless people from entering Russia due to the coronavirus pandemic. Annex 1 establishes a list of countries whose citizens have the right to enter Russia by air.

Russia’s anti-coronavirus crisis center earlier decided to resume regular flights to and from France and the Czech Republic. Charter flights to and from Albania were resumed on June 10.