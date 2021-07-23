Nearly 60,000 people receive second shot of COVID vaccine in Moscow daily — mayor

MOSCOW, July 23. /TASS/. Around 90,000 people are vaccinated against COVID-19 in Moscow daily, or by ten time more than in the spring, with most of them receiving the second shot of the vaccine, the press service of the Moscow city government said on Friday.

"Around 90,000 people, or by ten times more than in the spring, come to 300 vaccination centers in Moscow every day. Some 30,000 of them receive the first shot of the vaccine and some 60,000 receive the second shot. Since July 22, people can get revaccinated with Sputnik Light of Sputnik V at all vaccination centers in the city," Moscow’s Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said in an interview with the Vesti-Moskva city news roundup on the Rossiya-1 television channel.

According to the Mayor, the city records a downwards tendency in terms of coronavirus incidence. "The number of new cases in July nearly halved and the number of hospitalizations decreased by a fourth. The results will be summed up by the end of the week but it is clear already today that the number of coronavirus cases has decreased considerably," he said.

The situation however is still tense, he noted. "We need to develop herd immunity to live a normal life. And it can be attained through mass vaccination," he added.

On July 20, Sobyanin said that more than four million people in Moscow had been inoculated against COVID-19, with some 2.2 million having received both shots.

A vaccination campaign against the novel coronavirus infection is underway in Moscow. Anyone above the age of 18 can get vaccinated by prior appointment at any of the vaccination centers located in the city’s polyclinics. Appointment-free vaccination is possible at mobile outlets operating at popular public places. Currently, around 300 vaccination centers are operating in the capital city.