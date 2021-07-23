Baku reports death of its soldier in attack from Armenian territory

BAKU, July 23. /TASS/. An Azerbaijani soldier has been killed in an attack from Armenian territory, the press service of the Azerbaijani defense ministry said on Friday.

"At about 16:00 local time (15:00 Moscow time) on July 23, Armenian troops opened fire at the positions of the Azerbaijani army at the Kalbajar section of the Armenian-Azerbaijani state border. As a result of sniper fire from the Armenian side, Farman Yagublu, a servicemen of the Azerbaijani army, was killed," it said.

According to the ministry, Azerbaijani troops took retaliatory measures.

"Using such provocations the Armenian side is seeking to escalate the situation at the state border between the two countries," the ministry stressed.

The situation at the Armenian-Azerbaijani border has been tense since May 12, when Armenia’s defense ministry said that Azerbaijani armed forces had tried to carry out "certain works" in a border area in Syunik Province in a bid to "adjust the border. Since then, the sides have been reporting border incidents now and then.