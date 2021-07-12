Still no alternative to Minsk accords for Donbass settlement — Putin

MOSCOW, July 12. /TASS/. There is still no alternative to the Minsk package on the settlement of the situation in Donbass, Russian President Vladimir Putin wrote in his new article on the historical unity of Russians and Ukrainians that was posted on the Kremlin website on Monday.

"The Minsk agreements geared towards peaceful settlement of the conflict in Donbass were signed. I am convinced that they [the Minsk agreements] still have no alternative. At least, no one has recalled his signature either under the Minsk Package of Measures or under the corresponding statement of the Normandy-format leaders. No one has initiated any revision of United Nations Security Council resolution of February 17, 2015," Putin noted.

The Russian leader drew attention to the fact that during official talks, especially after being called to order by Western partners, Ukrainian representatives said now and then that they were "totally committed" to the Minsk accords. "But instead, they are guided by the position on their ‘unacceptability,’" Putin emphasized.

"[Ukraine’s representatives] are unwilling to discuss seriously either Donbass’ special status or the guarantees for people living there. They prefer to capitalize on the image of a ‘victim of foreign aggression’ and sell Russophobia. They stage bloody provocations in Donbass. In other words, they stop at nothing to attract the attention of foreign patrons," he noted.

"Apparently, and I am getting more and more convinced of this, Kiev simply doesn’t need Donbass," the Russian president wrote. This happens for a number of reasons. Firstly, the residents of these regions "will never accept the order that has been and is being imposed on them through force, blockade and threats," Putin said.

"Secondly, the results of Minsk-1 and Minsk-2, giving a real chance to peacefully restore the territorial integrity of Ukraine through directly agreeing with the DPR and the LPR through the mediation of Russia, Germany and France, contradict the entire logic of the ‘anti-Russia’ project. Meanwhile, it can only hinge on permanent efforts to cultivate the image of a domestic and outside enemy," Putin noted. "And, let me add - under the patronage and control of Western nations," he added.