Death toll in Philippine military jet crash climbs to 29

Rescuers have discovered 29 bodies on the crash site of the Philippine Air Force plane on the island of Jolo, Reuters reported citing the military.

Some 17 people have gone missing and the number of those injured has reached 50.

The Philippine Air Force’s C-130 plane crashed on Sunday near the Sulu Archipelago in the country’s southwest. The plane was carrying troops from southern Cagayan de Oro city. According to the Philippine Air Force, during the attempt to land the plane missed the runway and crashed in a nearby village, causing a fire. Firefighters have arrived at the scene.