Russian security chief to take part in consultations with ASEAN nations on June 28

MOSCOW, June 27. /TASS/. Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev will hold video consultations with his counterparts from ASEAN nations on Monday, June 28, the Russian Security Council press service said on Sunday.

"The first consultations of high representatives of Russia and ASEAN member countries in charge of security issues will be held in the format of a videoconference on June 28. Russia will be represented by Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev," it said.

The Association of Southeast Asian Nations, or ASEAN, has ten members, namely Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysian, Singapore, Brunei. The Philippines, Vietnam, Laos, Cambodia, and Myanmar. In 2021, Russia and ASEAN mark the 30th anniversary of relations and 25th anniversary of dialogue partnership.