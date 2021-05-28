‘Political mistake’: Russian diplomat castigates US refusal to return to Open Skies Treaty

MOSCOW, May 28. /TASS/. Speaking with TASS on Friday, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov criticized Washington’s decision not to return to the Treaty on Open Skies as another political error.

"The United States has made another political mistake, dealing one more blow to the European security system. We gave them [the Americans] a chance, but they failed to take it," he pointed out.

"They continue to circulate fallacies about Russia’s alleged violations of the treaty, which is completely absurd. It’s useless to repeat our position, those willing to find out about it can do so easily, but the fact is that no one in Washington is willing to do that," Ryabkov emphasized.

A US Department of State spokesperson confirmed to TASS on Thursday that the United States did not plan to rejoin the Treaty on Open Skies "given Russia’s failure to take any actions to return to compliance." The spokesperson added that "Russia’s behavior, including its recent actions with respect to Ukraine, is not that of a partner committed to confidence-building."

Russia’s Foreign Ministry announced on January 15 that Moscow was launching domestic procedures to pull out of the Treaty on Open Skies, citing the lack of progress in removing obstacles to the treaty’s continued to function following Washington’s withdrawal in November 2020. The US Department of State said in April that the American authorities had not yet made a final decision on rejoining the deal.

For years, the US had blamed Russia for selectively implementing the Treaty on Open Skies and violating a number of its provisions. Moscow, in turn, laid claims against Washington’s implementation of the accord. On May 19, Russia’s State Duma (the lower house of parliament) unanimously passed a bill denouncing the treaty. The Federation Council (the upper house of parliament) is expected to consider the bill on June 2.

Treaty on Open Skies

Presidents Vladimir Putin of Russia and Joe Biden of the United States are unlikely to discuss issues related to the Treaty on Open Skies at their upcoming meeting, Ryabkov said.

"I don’t think the issue is relevant at the moment," he noted. "Before discussing any future architecture and alternative systems, we need to provide our colleagues with the opportunity to revise their position. If they fail to deeply reconsider their erroneous approach to European security, it will simply be impossible to talk about changing Europe’s security architecture and tensions will persist… which is not what we want," Ryabkov pointed out.

It depends on the Federal Assembly

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov mentioned as well that "the dates for completing the procedures for Russia’s denunciation of the Treaty on Open Skies now depend on the Federation Council (upper house of parliament) and the decision of President Vladimir Putin, they could be completed before the Russian-US summit"

"Anything is possible. I repeat: that depends not on the Foreign Ministry’s stance. Now that depends on the Federal Assembly, in this case, the Federation Council, because the State Duma has made its decision. And, of course, everything depends on the president," Ryabkov said responding to a question on the issue.