Total number of coronavirus cases in India approaches 23 mln

NEW DELHI, May 11. /TASS/. The number of detected coronavirus cases in India increased by 329,942 over the past day and reached 22,992,517. The Indian Ministry of Health and Family Welfare reported on Tuesday, the number of deaths associated with coronavirus increased by 3,876 per day and amounted to 249,992.

For the second consecutive day in India, there is a slight decrease in the number of cases: last Sunday, 403,738 coronavirus cases were detected, and on Monday - 366,161. At the same time, since April 22, more than 300,000 cases were constantly reported in India every day.

The number of recovered patients increased in 24 hours by 356,082 and reached 19,027,304. Their share of the total number of cases was 82.75% as of Tuesday morning. This figure shows some growth: on the morning of May 3, it reached 81.77% of the total number of cases. At the same time, on April 27, the figure reached 82.54%, on April 15 - 88.31%, and at the end of March, it was 94.58%.

Meanwhile, 3,715,221 patients with coronavirus are undergoing treatment, which is 30,016 less than the day before.

India ranks second in the world (after the United States) in the total number of people infected with coronavirus and the third in the number of deaths due to coronavirus complications (after the United States and Brazil).

The Delhi authorities introduced a lockdown for the week of April 19 and have already extended it twice.

In late December 2019, Chinese officials informed the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia. On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic.