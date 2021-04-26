EU to accept tourists inoculated with vaccines approved by European regulator - official

NEW YORK, April 26. /TASS/. European Union countries will accept tourists inoculated with vaccines approved by the European Medicines Agency (EMA), European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said in an interview with the New York Times.

"One thing is clear: All 27 member states will accept, unconditionally, all those who are vaccinated with vaccines that are approved by EMA," she pointed out.

However, von der Leyen "did not offer a timeline on when exactly tourist travel might open up or details on how it would occur," the newspaper said.

The EMA has so far approved the Pfizer, BioNTech, AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. Russia’s Sputnik V is currently under review.