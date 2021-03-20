Bulgarian PM ready to declare Russian diplomats personae non gratae due to spy case

SOFIA, March 20. /TASS/. Bulgaria will have to declare Russian diplomats personae non gratae due to the spy case, Prime Minister Boyko Borisov has said, the government’s press service reported on Saturday.

"Once again we have to declare Russian diplomats personae non gratae," PM said when commenting on the detention of six staffers of the Defense Ministry and military intelligence by the Prosecutor’s Office on Friday on the suspicion of spying for Russia.

The Bulgarian Prosecutor’s Office said on Friday that six staffers of the Defense Ministry and military intelligence had been detained on the suspicion of spying for Russia. The prosecutor’s office claimed there was sufficient evidence against the detainees.

The Russian embassy in Bulgaria has demanded all speculations regarding the case be stopped until the court pronounced its verdict. The embassy expressed certainty that "the court proceedings will be conducted on a depoliticized, impartial and objective basis in strict accordance with Bulgarian and international legislation.".