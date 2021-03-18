Israel will discuss holding Israel-Palestine summit in Moscow - top diplomat

MOSCOW, March 18. /TASS/. Israel and Russia will discuss the possibility of organizing an Israel-Palestine summit in Moscow, Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi said in an exclusive interview with TASS First Deputy Director General Mikhail Gusman.

"We have heard about this [offer]. We will definitely discuss it and see what happens," he said.

Ashkenazi said that the possibility of holding such a meeting depends on the parliamentary election set to be held in Palestine in May. "At the end of the day, the problem is not about getting us together - the distance between Jerusalem and Ramallah is 10 miles. It’s about achieving progress. Our solution is to start changing the existing situation by helping to reinforce trust. This is what we should start with," the minister stressed.

During an open debate at the UN Security Council on Middle East regulation on January 26, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov reaffirmed Russia’s offer to hold a meeting between leaders of Palestine and Israel in Moscow.