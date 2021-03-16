Coronavirus situation in Moscow region stabilizes

MOSCOW, March 16. /TASS/. The coronavirus situation in the Moscow region has stabilized, the region’s governor, Andrei Vorobyov, said on Tuesday during a working meeting with President Vladimir Putin.

"The past year was very difficult in the Moscow region, like in many other Russian regions. As for COVID-19, we are third in Russia in terms of incidence rates. The decisions you have been taking from the very first day, with the federal budgetary support of 30 billion rubles (413.55 million US dollars) and 60 billion allocated from the regional budget, were meant to protect people’s health. We organized a big number of hospital beds for coronavirus patients and paid benefits to medics, as you said. We also paid benefits from the regional budget. Medics have been working hard all this time. The situation has stabilized," he said.

"It was very important to receive the vaccine. We are actively fulfilling your instruction concerning mass vaccination. Actively means that people can be inoculated not only at polyclinics or hospitals. We have organized mobile vaccination centers, which are sent to enterprises so that people could get vaccinated at work. We have licensed vaccination points at trading centers. We are conducting explanatory work because vaccination is voluntary and people need to know more about the vaccine," he added.