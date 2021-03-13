About 70% of Russians may be vaccinated against COVID-19 by this November

MOSCOW, March 13. /TASS/. About 60% to 70% of the Russians might be vaccinated against coronavirus by this November, Alexander Gintsburg, Director of Russia’s Gamaleya National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology which developed the Sputnik V vaccine, said on YouTube channel Solovyev Live on Saturday.

"I believe that at least 60% to 70% of Russia’s population will be vaccinated," he said.

Gintsburg pointed out that in this case the spread of coronavirus inside the country would be vaccine-controlled.

"However, we will not solve this problem until we vaccinate 60% to 70% of the world’s population [against coronavirus] as well," he added.

Russia launched a mass vaccination campaign on January 18. Russians can get vaccinated for free with either Sputnik V or EpiVacCorona, the two vaccines approved for use in the country.