Biden secures 85 electoral votes, Trump gets 61

A candidate needs to win 270 electoral votes to become the next US president.

NEW YORK, November 4. /TASS/. Democratic candidate Joseph Biden has already managed to secure 85 electoral votes, while his Republican rival Donald Trump has garnered 61 at the moment, the New York Times reported on Wednesday.

The swing states of Florida, Ohio and North Carolina are the main electoral battlegrounds at the moment. Trump has a tiny lead in Florida, while Biden is ahead in the other two.

The candidate who clinches Florida will get the Sunshine State’s 29 electoral votes out of the 270 necessary to win the presidential election, making it the swing state with the most electors in the Electoral College.

Eighteen votes are up for grabs in Ohio, but no Republican has ever won the presidency without winning there.

Trump has predictably won in West Virginia, Kentucky, Indiana, South Carolina, Alabama, Mississippi and Tennessee. Biden came in first in Vermont, Illinois, Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island and the District of Columbia.