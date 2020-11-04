Trump clinches three states, Biden wins two

MOSCOW, November 4. /TASS/. Republican Donald Trump has clinched victories in three states while Democrat Joe Biden is on his way to garnering two wins, according to the current projections.

Trump is on his way to winning Indiana (11 electoral votes), Kentucky (8 electoral votes) and West Virginia (5 electoral votes) in the race for the White House, CNN and Fox News predicted.

Biden is likely to clinch Vermont (3 electoral votes) and Virginia (13 electoral votes), according to CNN and Fox News. To win, a candidate needs 270 out of 538 electoral votes.