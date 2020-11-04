Trump clinches three states, Biden wins two

MOSCOW, November 4. /TASS/. Republican Donald Trump has clinched victories in three states while Democrat Joe Biden is on his way to garnering two wins, according to the current projections.
Trump is on his way to winning Indiana (11 electoral votes), Kentucky (8 electoral votes) and West Virginia (5 electoral votes) in the race for the White House, CNN and Fox News predicted.
Biden is likely to clinch Vermont (3 electoral votes) and Virginia (13 electoral votes), according to CNN and Fox News. To win, a candidate needs 270 out of 538 electoral votes.
Trump is out in front in South Carolina (9 electoral votes) and North Carolina (15 electoral votes). Meanwhile, Biden’s lead is holding in the crucial state of Ohio (18 electoral votes), Georgia (16 electoral votes) and New Hampshire (4 electoral votes). Besides, the Democratic challenger has the edge in the Republican-leaning state of Texas (38 electoral votes), according to The New York Times.
In the swing state of Florida (29 electoral votes) Biden and Trump are running neck and neck.