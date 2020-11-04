One-third of US voters want a ‘strong leader,’ opinion poll says

NEW YORK, November 4. /TASS/. A majority of US voters want a strong leader will be at the helm of America, according to CNN’s survey.

Some 32% of voters said the main quality they were looking for in a president was a "strong leader." Another 24% said they wanted someone with good judgement.

Twenty-one percent said they would back a candidate "who cares about people like me," and 9% said they wanted a president "who can unite the country."

Nationwide, American citizens are heading to the polls on November 3 to elect 435 representatives to the House, 35 senators out of 100 to the Senate, and the President and Vice President of the United States. The November race for the White House pits Democratic contender Joe Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris against incumbent US President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence of the Republican Party. In addition, voters are deciding on 13 US state and territorial governorships, and numerous other local elections are being held.

Due to the coronavirus situation, an unprecedented number of citizens have cast their votes by mail or at early in-person polling sites over fears that the virus could spread at busy voting places on Election Day.

To secure a victory, a candidate needs to garner 270 out of 538 electoral votes. Whoever becomes president-elect will be inaugurated on January 20, 2021.