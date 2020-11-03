Machete-wielding man detained in Paris

According to police, the man was detained at a hotel in the 11th district of Paris. Police officers arrived at the hotel after subway passengers had reported seeing a man armed with a machete at the Pere-Lachaise station. No one was injured during the detention. Police are now working to identify the detained man.

A series of terrorist attacks took place in France in the past two weeks. On October 16, Samuel Paty, a history and geography teacher, was decapitated after exhibiting Charlie Hebdo’s caricatures of the Prophet Muhammad during a class dedicated to freedom of expression. The attacker was killed by police officers. On October 29, a 21-year-old native of Tunisia attacked people with a knife in Nice’s Notre-Dame cathedral. Three were killed and several others suffered injuries. On the same day, knife attacks occurred in the French city of Avignon and outside the French consulate in the Saudi city of Jeddah. On October 31, a Greek Orthodox priest was wounded in a shooting attack in Lyon.