Greek priest wounded in shooting in France’s Lyon

PARIS, October 31. /TASS/. A Greek Orthodox priest has been wounded in an attack in France’s Lyon, BFM channel said on Saturday.

According to the TV channel, the incident took place in Lyon’s 7th arrondissement. The assailant fled the scene. Doctors provided first aid on the scene. The victim is in critical condition.

The French police are working on the scene. They have sealed off the area, according to their Twitter account.

"Activities are underway in Jean-Mace sector in the 7th arrondissement of Lyon," the police said. "The security services and rescuers are working on the site. A security perimeter has been installed."

"Avoid this sector and follow the authorities’ orders," the tweet adds.

According to police sources, the priest was shot twice when he was locking the church. Then the assailant fled.