Extremists storm Kabul University, kill 20 in attack

MOSCOW, November 2. /TASS/. Twenty people were killed and 15 others were wounded as a group of armed individuals attacked a university in Afghanistan’s capital of Kabul, Qatar’s TV channel Al Jazeera reported citing its sources.

All casualties are students of Kabul University.

Earlier an explosion occurred on the premises of the university in Kabul, after which a group of armed persons opened fire near the law faculty. An opening ceremony for a book fair was being held there, which was attended by Iran’s representatives.

According to the report, Afghanistan’s special forces have been deployed to the university. Hundreds of people have been evacuated from the area near the incident site.

One of the gunmen, who attacked Kabul University, was killed. Afghanistan’s news agency Khaama Press reported that three armed individuals had broken into the university’s premises. An effort to neutralize the gunmen is underway.