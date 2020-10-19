Moldova coping with second wave of pandemic, says president

MOSCOW, October 19. /TASS/. Moldova’s healthcare system is coping with the growing number of coronavirus cases, President Igor Dodon said in an online interview with TASS First Deputy Director General Mikhail Gusman.

"The situation in Moldova is under control, although it is complicated. There is a large number of infected people and, just like the entire world, we entered the next stage [of the pandemic] after resuming the educational process. That’s why we have a substantial increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in the Republic of Moldova, but the medical system is coping [with that]. We were ready for the next wave, and everyone knew that there would the next wave in the fall," he said.

Dodon noted that there were no plans to close educational institutions and stop economic activity, if the epidemiological situation got worse, in order to prevent a drop in GDP.

On Sunday, Moldova’s Ministry of Health, Labor and Social Protection reported that the number of coronavirus cases in the country had grown by 398 over the past day reaching 67,050 (1.9% of the population).

Restrictions for foreigners on entering Moldova remain in effect. At the same time, most of the restrictive measures imposed earlier had been cancelled. Public transport is working, as well as educational institutions, markets, shops, cafes, gyms and beauty salons. Restrictions on holding mass events remain in place, and face masks are obligatory in public places.