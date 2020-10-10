Armenia reports Azerbaijani drone strikes on Nagorno-Karabakh

YEREVAN, October 10. /TASS/. The Azerbaijani armed forces intensified drone attacks in the southern area of the contact line in Nagorno-Karabakh despite agreements on a humanitarian truce reached by the foreign ministers of Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan in Moscow, Armenian Defense Ministry Press Secretary Shushan Stepanyan wrote on her Facebook on Saturday.

"After a statement following a meeting of the foreign ministers of Armenia, Russia and Azerbaijan in Moscow, the Azerbaijani armed forces stepped up the use of drones in the southern direction. The enemy … is trying to change the situation before 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 10, before a ceasefire announced for humanitarian purposes," the press secretary said.

"The units of the defense army of Artsakh [the unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh Republic] are thwarting all the enemy attacks, inflicting heavy losses in manpower and in the arsenal of UAVs [unmanned aerial vehicles]," she wrote on her Facebook.

The Azerbaijani armed forces employed a strike drone in an attack on the village community of Yeritsvank and also the settlement of Artsvanik in the Kapan region of the Syunik province in Armenia. There are no casualties, according to available information, Stepanyan said.

Following the consultations held in Moscow on Russia’s initiative, Azerbaijan and Armenia agreed on a humanitarian ceasefire to start at 12:00 p.m. on October 10 to exchange prisoners and other detainees and bodies of those killed in the conflict.