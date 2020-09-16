West plotted Belarusian protests for ten years — Lukashenko

MINSK, September 16. /TASS/. Analysis of the events unfolding in Belarus showed that the protest rallies which engulfed the country had been plotted by the Western countries for over ten years, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko stated on Wednesday during a meeting with political activists, the BelTA news agency reported.

"A step-by-step analysis of the events in the country reveals true schemes and tactics of the external aggressors of Belarus, not even opponents." The head of state said that over the past ten years they had been meticulously preparing for the present critical moment.

"In order to unmask them all at once, let us name the players. At the level of global centers this is above all the United States of America, more precisely - their network of foundations to support the so-called democracy. In the European continent the American satellites were the most active, including Poland, Lithuania, Czech Republic, and, unfortunately, our Ukraine," the agency quoted the president.