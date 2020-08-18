Estonia does not recognize results of Belarusian presidential election, government says

TALLINN, August 18. /TASS/. Estonia does not recognize the results of the Belarusian presidential vote and calls for a new election, the cabinet said on Tuesday.

"Estonia’s government supports the Belarusian people’s wish for change and believes that it is important to hold a new free and democratic election," the cabinet said, as cited by the BNS media outlet. The Estonian government "supports targeted sanctions on those responsible for violence against civilians and election rigging" and "believes that sanctions should not harm common Belarusians."