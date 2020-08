Belarusian leader says won’t allow to ‘give away’ his country

MINSK, August 17. /TASS/. Former Belarusian presidential candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya stated that she was ready to become a national leader on Monday.

"I am ready to assume the responsibility and act as a national leader in order for the country to calm down and enter the normal rhythm," she said in a video address posted on YouTube.