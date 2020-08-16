Belarusian leader says won’t allow to ‘give away’ his country

MINSK, August 16. /TASS/. Incumbent Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said he won’t allow to "give away" his country even if he dies.

"Together with you, despite all difficulties and troubles, we have built a beautiful country. To whom have you decided to give it away? If anyone wants to give away the country, I won’t let you do this even when I am dead," Lukashenko said.

Alexander Lukashenko said, Belarus would die as a state if it agreed to hold a rerun election.

"The NATO leadership is calling on us to hold a new election," Lukashenko said. "If we yield to their wishes we will die as a state," he stressed.

A rally in support of incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko is now held on Independence Square in Minsk. On Sunday, the opposition will also gather for a protest in the Belarusian capital.