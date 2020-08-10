About 3,000 people detained during protests in Belarus, Interior Ministry says

MINSK, August 10. /TASS/. About 3,000 people were detained in Belarus during protests following Sunday’s presidential vote, Interior Ministry Spokesperson Olga Chemodanova told TASS.

"About 3,000 people were detained across the country, including 1,000 in Minsk and over 2,000 in other regions," she pointed out.

The spokesperson added that in the evening of August 9 and in the early hours of August 10, the Belarusian public had gathered near polling stations and on central squares in 33 Belarusian cities.

"During unauthorized protests, 39 law enforcement officers and over 50 civilians were injured," she added.