Ukraine to request extradition of 28 detainees by Belarus

KIEV, August 6. /TASS/. Kiev is drafting an official request for Minsk to extradite 28 men detained earlier in Belarus, Ukraine’s Prosecutor General’s Office said on Thursday.

The issue was raised during a phone conversation between Ukrainian Prosecutor General Irina Venediktova and her Belarusian counterpart Alexander Konyuk.

"Irina Venediktova reassured the Belarusian counterpart of the Prosecutor General’s Office’s intention to request the extradition of 28 people - among them are nine Ukrainians, who were detained by the Belarusian law enforcement agencies on July 29," the press service said in a statement.