Iran is urging IAEA to resist manipulations of outside actors - Iran’s envoy

VIENNA, June 19. /TASS/. Iran is calling on the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Secretariat to take their time to drafting reports and not facilitate manipulations of international actors who realize their political goals, Iran’s permanent representative to international organizations in Vienna Kazem Gharibabadi said Friday after the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Board of Governors adopted a draft resolution urging Iran to grant access to the two facilities where, the agency suspects, the country could be illegally stockpiling nuclear materials.

"Finally, Iran does also have a solemn advice to the Secretariat of the Agency to: adhere to the limits of your authorities; acknowledge the cooperation between Iran and Agency; carry out your mandate in a professional, independent and impartial manner; do not pave the way for manipulation of issues for those with political agendas through taking positions and reporting hastily; behave in a way not to be blamed for the obliteration of the last bastion of multilateralism in Vienna and the destruction of the JCPOA," Gharibabadi said in a statement issued by the Iranian diplomatic mission.

According to him, Iran views this situation as a trap set by the US and Israel who were very active in trying to demolish the nuclear deal with Iran and also used all means possible to pressure the agency, including by putting forward unfounded accusations.

On Friday, the IAEA Board of Governors adopted a draft resolution sponsored by the UK, France and Germany, demanding that Iran grants access to two facilities where, the agency suspects, the country could be illegally stockpiling nuclear materials. The draft resolution was prepared based on a comprehensive report of IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi. Out of 35 states in the Board of Governors, 25 members backed the resolution, Meanwhile, Russia and China opposed it, and seven states abstained.

Ulyanov called on IAEA and Tehran to settle this issue which can be exacerbated by the resolution. China’s permanent mission to international organizations in Vienna warned about major consequences for the future of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on the Iranian nuclear program after this document was adopted by the IAEA Board of Governors. Iran’s permanent representative to international organizations in Vienna Kazem Gharibabadi rejected the resolution and warned about retaliatory actions.