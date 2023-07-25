Russian patrol ship repels attack by Ukrainian seaborne drones in Black Sea

MOSCOW, July 25. /TASS/. The Russian Black Sea Fleet’s patrol ship Sergey Kotov repelled an attack by two Ukrainian seaborne drones overnight to Tuesday, destroying both enemy vessels, with no one hurt in the attack, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported.

"Last night, the Ukrainian military made an unsuccessful attempt by two fast-speed seaborne drones to attack the Black Sea Fleet’s patrol ship Sergey Kotov fulfilling the objectives of patrolling shipping lanes in the southwestern part of the Black Sea (370 km southwest of Sevastopol)," the ministry said in a statement.

As the ministry specified, "both remotely-controlled boats were destroyed from the standard weapons" of the patrol ship.

"There are no casualties. The Black Sea Fleet’s ship Sergey Kotov continues accomplishing assigned missions," the ministry said.

On July 19, the Black Sea Fleet’s patrol ship Sergey Kotov detected and destroyed a drifting Ukrainian mine northeast of the Bosporus Strait.