Rostov-on-Don police seize abandoned weapons, military vehicles after mutiny

ROSTOV-ON-DON, June 29. /TASS/. Weapons, military vehicles and ammunition, including grenade launchers, anti-tank landmines and a BTR, was seized by the police after the mutiny in Rostov-on-Don, which took place last weekend, says the police report, published Thursday.

"The police, in cooperation with the Defense Ministry servicemen, teamed into investigative groups, was dispatched to all places where left weapons and ammunition was discovered. […] As a result, [the police] discovered and seized rounds, RPK [machineguns], grenade launchers, AK rifles, TNT charges, grenades, anti-tank landmines, an abandoned BTR, a UAZ Patriot [SUV], machinegun belts," the statement reads.

Police officers were involved in ensuring public order and security of the citizens, protection of mined objects and promptly reacted to seize abandoned weapons and ammunition.

On the evening of June 23, Wagner founder Yevgeny Prigozhin claimed on Telegram channel that his units had come under attack, for which he blamed Russia’s military authorities. The Russian Defense Ministry slammed the claims as false. The Federal Security Service (FSB) launched a criminal probe into calls for armed mutiny. Russian President Vladimir Putin in a televised address to the nation described the Wagner group’s actions as betrayal. Later, Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko, in coordination with Putin, held talks with Prigozhin resulting in the PMC turning its units around and returning to field camps. The criminal case was dismissed, the FSB announced. Lukashenko noted later that he had suggested Prigozhin turn an abandoned Belarusian military base into a Wagner camp. He also promised him full security and that Wagner forces could relocate to Belarus.