Ukrainian troops shell DPR 22 times in 24 hours, wounding two civilians

DONETSK, August 10. /TASS/. Ukrainian troops have shelled residential areas in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) 22 times over the past 24 hours, injuring two civilians, the regional military investigative directorate of Russia’s Investigative Committee said.

"Over the past 24 hours, <…> 22 instances of armed attacks by Ukrainian armed formations have been recorded. Information was received on two civilians sustaining wounds," it said in a statement.

Ukrainian troops fired 62 rounds of various munitions at the republic’s towns with 14 shelling attacks in the Donetsk area and eight — in the Gorlovka area.