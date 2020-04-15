EU labs experiment with Russian-Japanese COVID-19 tests — Russian Direct Investment Fund

"Four European countries - Italy, France, Switzerland and Germany - are conducting laboratory experiments to test the solutions for identifying COVID-19, created by the Russian-Japanese company Evotech-Mirai Genomix with the participation of the Russian Direct Investment Fund," the fund’s spokesman has told TASS. "Earlier the EMG’s virus diagnostics technologies drew favorable comments from virologists in the United Arab Emirates."

Earlier, Austria was one of the first to have granted permission to use EMG tests and is already using them for diagnostics.

The director of the company that makes the EMG’s COVID-19 tests, Lenar Valeyev, told TASS clinical tests at the research center Vektor operating under the consumer rights watchdog Rospotrebnadzor showed the EMG test systems’ 100% accuracy.

"Our method is the most sensitive one. In terms of accuracy we belong with the group of the world’s best knowhows. The accuracy rate of our test system is above 99.9%, while many isometric tests have an accuracy below 95%. In the current situation false negative results are absolute impermissible, because an infected person may escape observation. This is one of our system’s main advantages. It is one of the most accurate ones," Valeyev said.

In the middle of March the Russian Direct Investment Fund carried out investment into the Russian company OJSC Medpromresurs (currently Evotech-Mirai Genomix operating under the EMG brand name), created in order to promote a newly-developed Russian-Japanese diagnostic system of exposing the novel coronavirus. Japan’s K. R. Mirai Genomics and Genetic Technologies are the fund’s partners in the company. The system has obtained the health service watchdog Roszdravnadzor’s approval for use in Russia.