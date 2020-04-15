45 computer tomography centers set up in Moscow clinics

MOSCOW, April 15. /TASS/. Forty-five new computer tomography (CT) clinics for patients with acute virus infection have been set up in Moscow, the capital city's Deputy Mayor Anastasia Rakova said Wednesday.

"In many cases, diagnosing the coronavirus infection by clinical tests alone is impossible. This is why, on the initiative of the clinical committee, we decided to create special centers at the city clinics where the patients will additionally undergo CT and ultrasound and other diagnostics for precise diagnosis," Rakova said. "There are 45 such centers in Moscow right now, where more than 5,000 CTs have been administered, revealing viral pneumonia signs in 27% of cases. More than 1,000 people have been prescribed antiviral drugs."

The deputy mayor added that, besides CT, these centers can perform other tests: common blood analysis, electrocardiogram (ECG), sampling and ultrasound. Such a complex approach allows not only to diagnose the pneumonia, but also to determine its nature.

After the required examinations, the medics come up with a diagnosis and, depending on the clinical picture, decide to either hospitalize a patient or send them for treatment at home. The centers work around the clock.

To date, a total of 24,490 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 1,986 patients having recovered from the virus. Russia’s latest data indicates 198 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.