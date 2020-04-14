Moscow to reach coronavirus spread plateau in one week — expert

MOSCOW, April 14. /TASS/. The coronavirus spread curve in Moscow is expected to reach a plateau, when the morbidity grows in a slow pace, in a week, Vladimir Nikiforov, the chief infection diseases doctor of Russia’s Federal Medical Biological Agency, said on Tuesday.

"If this thing (infection spread - TASS) follows some reasonable epidemiology rules that have always been working <…>, it is to slow down by the end of this week, by the twenty-something of April taking into account that we began [to take measures] in early March," he said in an interview with the Vremya Pokazhet (Time Will Show) program on Channel One.

To date, a total of 21,102 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 1,694 patients having recovered from the virus. Russia’s latest data indicates 170 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.