Russia will make every effort to facilitate results at Minsk talks — envoy

MINSK, April 8. /TASS/. The Russian delegation, as a guarantor and mediator in the Minsk process, will "make every effort to facilitate reaching results in the framework of the Contact Group" on settling the situation in eastern Ukraine, Russia's envoy to the Contact Group Boris Gryzlov said on Wednesday after another round of talks.

However, what is needed for this is "the political will of other participants as well, directed at the resolution of the intra-Ukrainian conflict, implementation of the Minsk Agreements, first of all between the conflicting sides - Kiev and Donbass," Gryzlov added.

"The Contact Group's platform should remain open for dialogue between Kiev and Donbass, should formulate the projects of future solutions," he noted.